(KTRS) The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged a Valley Park man with two counts of Second Degree Burglary. 48-year old Shawn Overstreet of the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue is being held on a 15-thousand dollar “cash only” bond in connection with burglaries in Affton in early November. According to the probable cause statement the Yorkshire Cleaners and Affton Muffler shop both reported burglaries in the overnight hours between November 4 and November 5, 2019. Cash was taken from both businesses. Video surveillance, fingerprints and cell phone records led police to the suspect.