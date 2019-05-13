St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The vehicle belonging to a missing metro-east man has been found in a South St. Louis County park.
Police say a Jeep Wrangler found in Bee Tree Park belongs to 49-year-old James Andrae of Creve Coeur, IL near Peoria, who went missing last Wednesday.
Andrae is bipolar, and suffers from depression and anxiety. He did not take his medication with him.
Police discovered his SUV Thursday, but searches of the area have been unsuccessful.
Andrae is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)529-8210 or the Creve Coeur (IL) Police Department at (309)699-9511.