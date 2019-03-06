Charges have been filed in St. Charles Target store parking lot shooting. Prosecutors say 65-year old Larry Thomlison, pictured, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the incident that occurred yesterday at the Target store on Mexico Road in St. Charles. He’s accused of shooting an Amazon delivery driver following a dispute over a handicapped parking space. The victim has been identified as Jayden Walker, age 21, of St. Louis. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.