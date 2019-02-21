Bridgeton, MO (KTRS) Arlington, Virginia based Leonardo DRS Inc. is expanding locally.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Bridgeton Wednesday for a new $32M engineering development and light manufacturing facility. The new facility will accommodate the company’s growing Land Systems line of business.

U.S. Representative Ann Wagner, Bridgeton Mayor, Terry Briggs and Vice President and General Manger of Leonardo DRS Land Systems, Aaron Hankins, were all in attendance.

Leonardo DRS is a supplier of integrated products, services, and support to military forces, intelligence agencies, and defense contractors worldwide. Completion of the new 172,000 sq. ft. facility is expected by early 2020.