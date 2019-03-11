Godfrey, IL (KTRS) Visitation is Monday for Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering, who was killed in the line of duty last week. Doors will be open from 2 PM until 8 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with a tribute planned for 6 PM.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin Tuesday at 10 AM. Captain Ringering died last Tuesday from injuries sustained while working a house fire.

Departure of the procession from St. Mary’s will be approximately 12:30pm.



Route from St. Mary’s Catholic Church to Valhalla Memorial Park:



Straight on Henry Street

Right on Landmarks Boulevard

Landmarks Boulevard turns into Piasa Street / US-67 / Martin Luther King Boulevard

Right on Alton Square Mall Drive

Left on Route 3 / Homer Adams Parkway

Right on West Delmar Avenue

Right into Valhalla Memorial Park

Vehicles wishing to pass the cemetery may continue on West Delmar Avenue and then make a Left on Clifton Terrace Road and Left on McAdams Parkway (Great River Road).