St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An effort is underway seeking 500 men interested in volunteering to stand watch at area bus stops for the first week of class.

A Better Family Life, The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and St. Louis Public Schools are organizing an initiative called “neighborhood net” in an effort to improve safety at some 220 bus stops.

Over a hundred applications have already been received.

The effort comes in the wake of a rash of homicides involving children. According to police data, of the 114 homicides so far this year, 16 of the victims were under the age of 20.