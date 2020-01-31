Des Moines, IA (AP) Iowa voters’ second choices could matter almost as much as their first in the upcoming caucuses. Candidates including Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have been approached by multiple campaigns in recent days eager to form an alliance of sorts that could reshape the Feb. 3 election. It’s a delicate dance that plays out almost every four years during Iowa’s complicated presidential caucus system. In four days, it will test anew the leading campaigns’ capacity to assemble a winning coalition and the second-tier campaigns’ capacity to stay relevant.