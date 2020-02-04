Warrenton, MO (KTRS) A Warrenton man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to bomb the Warren County courthouse.

35-year-old Joseph Lumetta was charged last week with attempting to cause catastrophe, a felony. He was scheduled to stand trial later this month for stealing. According to police, Lumetta said, “if things don’t go my way in court, people will pay. It will be like Timothy McVeigh” – referring to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. Police visited Lumetta at his job where co-workers said he had been acting strange, and had been using company tools to secretly build something.

Officers later found an object resembling a pipe bomb, along with 10 pounds of fertilizer. He is being held without bond.