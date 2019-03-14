St. Louis, MO (KTRS) With a growing demand for mental health services at colleges, a research team led by Washington University School of Medicine is receiving a $3.8 million grant to test a mental health phone app.

Students in the new study will be invited to take a survey. Once completed, some students will be identified as having — or at high risk for — depression, anxiety, or an eating disorder. Half of those students randomly will be offered the mobile app, which has been designed to personalize treatment. Meanwhile, the rest will be referred to standard counseling.

If a student’s problems are too advanced, he or she will be referred to more immediate help.