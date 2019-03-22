St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine suggests that probiotics – which are living bacteria taken to promote digestive health – evolve once inside the body and have the potential to become less effective and sometimes even harmful.

Researchers studying an anti-diarrheal probiotic found that the bacteria’s DNA changed after living in the intestines of mice for a few weeks. Under some conditions, the probiotics even turned on their hosts and acquired the ability to eat the protective coating on the intestine.

Senior author Doctor Gautam Dantas says,”So with engineered probiotics we now have to be particularly careful about understanding how they might adapt to stay around in the body longer than intended, because then we don’t have control over what they’re doing. and this makes them very different from traditional drugs who stay around in the body for defined periods of time before they are cleared.”

Like any other medication, a probiotic-based treatment must be proven safe and effective before the FDA will approve it for use in people. But when the therapy is a living thing that can change after it is administered, proving safety poses special problems.