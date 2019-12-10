Washington, D.C. (AP) Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he did nothing wrong and that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”

The Democrats insist Congress must act now to protect the nation and to keep Trump from cheating to reelection victory next November.