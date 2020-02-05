Closings courtesy of Fox2Now
School Closings Last Updated: 02/05/2020 05:34am
- All Saints Academy – St. Norbert | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM
- All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM No After School Care
- All Saints School in St. Peters | CLOSED
- Alton Catholic Children’s Home | CLOSED
- Alton School Dist. 11 | CLOSED
- Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule
- Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED
- Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
- B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED
- Bayless Schools | Early Dismissal
- Belleview R 3 Schools | CLOSED
- Boonslick State School | CLOSED
- CAE Day Services | CLOSED
- CBC High School | CLOSED
- Center for Autism Education – School | CLOSED
- Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
- Christian School District | CLOSED
- Connect Christian School | CLOSED
- Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
- Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED
- Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
- De Smet Jesuit High School | CLOSED
- Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED
- Desoto School District | CLOSED
- Discovery Schools-Rolla | CLOSED
- Duchesne High School | CLOSED E-Learning Day
- Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
- FFC Academy | CLOSED
- Faith Lutheran School Godfrey | CLOSED
- First Baptist Christian Academy O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
- Fort Zumwalt School Dist. | CLOSED
- Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
- Francis Howell School Dist. | CLOSED
- Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED
- Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
- Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED
- Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
- Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED No After School Activities
- Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED
- Immanuel Lutheran School Wentzville | CLOSED
- Jennings School District | CLOSED
- Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
- Kirkwood School District | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM Early Dismissal – See Website for Times
- Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
- Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
- Lutheran High School of St. Charles Co. | CLOSED
- Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
- Maries Co. R 2 Schools | CLOSED Wednesday
- Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED
- Messiah Lutheran School Weldon Spring | CLOSED
- Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
- New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
- New Haven School District | CLOSED
- Newburg R 2 | CLOSED
- North County Christian School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM
- Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- Orchard Farm School District | CLOSED
- Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED
- Richwoods R 7 Schools | CLOSED Wednesday
- Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED
- Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED
- Sacred Heart in Florissant | CLOSED
- Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
- St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED
- St. Ambrose School in Godfrey | CLOSED
- St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED
- St. Charles City Schools | CLOSED Wednesday
- St. Charles Community College | CLOSED
- St. Clair R 13 School District | CLOSED
- St. Dominic High School | CLOSED
- St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED E-Learning Day
- St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED
- St. Louis University High School | CLOSED
- Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
- Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
- Sullivan School District | CLOSED
- Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
- The Lead School | CLOSED
- Troy R 3 Schools | CLOSED Wednesday
- Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED
- Vianney High School | CLOSED
- Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
- Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
- Wentzville R 4 Schools | CLOSED
- Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
- Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
- Wright City R 2 | CLOSED
Business Closings Last Updated: 02/05/2020 05:34am
- Community Hope Center | CLOSED
- Earthwise Industries | CLOSED
- Foristell Municipal Court | NO MUNICIPAL COURT 2/5
- JeffCo Express | CLOSED Wednesday
- Life Development Support Centers | CLOSED Wednesday
- Lincoln County Council on Aging | CLOSED
- OATS – Franklin County | CLOSED Wednesday
- OATS – Jefferson County | CLOSED Wednesday
- Rainbow Abilities Center | CLOSED
- St. Robert’s Senior Luncheon | CLOSED Wednesday
- Warren Co Sheltered Workshop | CLOSED
- Warren County Handicapped Services | CLOSED Wednesday
- Warren County Senior Center | CLOSED
- Warrenton Aquatic Center | CLOSED
- Warrenton Elks Lodge Bingo | CLOSED Bingo Cancelled
Church Closings Last Updated: 02/05/2020 05:34am
- Breakthrough Worship Ministries | CLOSED No Bible Study
- Eliot Unitarian Chapel | CLOSED Wednesday
- Fairgrounds Road Church of Christ | CLOSED Wednesday
- Holy Spirit Parish – PSR | CLOSED No PSR Classes
- Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church | CLOSED No Bible Study
- New Northside Baptist Church | CLOSED No Bible Study
- Prince of Peace in Berkeley | No Services
- St. Louis Byzantine Catholic Mission | CLOSED
Day Care Closings Last Updated: 02/05/2020 05:34am
- First Step Preschool Troy MO | CLOSED
- Graceland Daycare | CLOSING AT 11:00 AM
- Gray Summit Christian Preschool | CLOSED
- L.I.N.C- Hope Learning Ctr Wentzville | CLOSED
- Little Village Child Dev. Ctr. | CLOSING AT 3:00 PM
- Our Time To Grow Learning Center | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM
- Wesleyan Kiddie Kollege | CLOSED No Childcare