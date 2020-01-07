Edwardsville, IL (KTRS) A 28 year old Wentzville man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a prominent lawyer and civic booster from Edwardsville, Randy Gori. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the charges Monday afternoon.

Gibbons says that he hopes to see Timothy Banowetz spend the rest of his life behind bars. Investigators believe the killing was premeditated, but did not know of a connection between Banowetz and Gori. They say the investigation is ongoing. They said other family members were home at the time of the killing and that Gori’s actions before his death likely saved their lives. Police found Gori dead around 9 p.m. Saturday in his rural Edwardsville home after a 911 call.