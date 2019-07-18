Town & Country, MO (KTRS) A Chesterfield man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle on Highway 40.

According to Town & Country Police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in a road rage incident on westbound 40 near Mason Road just before 7 P.M. Monday. A witness saw someone in a pickup truck fire several shots at a car.

55-year-old David Derigne was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Derigne is charged with Felony assault and armed criminal action. He is out on $75,000 bond.