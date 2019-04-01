St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police need your help locating a wheelchair accessible van that was stolen from an apartment in Manchester.

The $60,000 van, described as a silver 2016 MV-1 bearing Missouri license number DM4-P7W, went missing just before 5 A.M. Sunday from the 300 block of Autumn Creek Way.

Owner 39-year-old Paul Bracher is a chemistry teacher at St. Louis University. He is dependent on a wheel chair due to a tumor on his spine.

If you have any information, please contact Manchester Police at 636-227-1410 .