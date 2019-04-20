St. Louis MO (KTRS) The wife of Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader, Frank Ancona Jr. admits to fatally shooting her husband.

Forty-seven-year old Malissa Ancona of Leadwood MO pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the 2017 killing of Ancona. She was sentenced to life in prison under a plea deal. Ancona identified himself as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

Malissa Ancona initially reported her husband missing. She later claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., shot him while he was sleeping and after he had asked for a divorce. Jinkerson faces the same charges as his mom.

She said Friday that her son had no role in the shooting but did say he helped clean up the crime scene in St. Francois County, Missouri and helped dump the body.