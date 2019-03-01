St, Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis area is bracing for snow over the weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service is calling for 4-7 inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain. Sleet accumulations of between 1/10 and 2/10 of an inch is possible across southeast Missouri. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible across southeast

Missouri.

Travel could be extremely hazardous. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.