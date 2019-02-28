St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A winter weather advisory has been extended until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service is calling for a mix of sleet and snow for the St. Louis-area. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. This comes after the wintry mix that fell overnight, causing icy road conditions.

Dozens of accidents have been reported throughout the region. MODOT and IDOT crews continue to treat the roads. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the

latest road conditions can be obtained online at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.