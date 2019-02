St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis-area is bracing for more winter weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until midnight. The National Weather Service is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow. That weather is expected to move in around midday.

MODOT crews have been busy pre-treating roads. MODOT officials are advising motorists to limit travel and to leave work early as the roads could be slick during the Friday evening commute.