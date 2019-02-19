St. Louis, MO (KTRS) More winter weather is in the forecast for the St. Louis-area.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service is calling for snow to move in during the back end of the evening rush and then change to light freezing drizzle. Two to four inches of snow is possible.

MODOT is warning motorists to avoid travel this evening as roadways are expected to become slick.

Stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.