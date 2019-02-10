St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of accidents are being reported throughout the St. Louis area as a result of the wintry mix.

MODOT is warning motorists to stay off of the roadways if possible. The sleet and freezing rain has caused icy conditions.

SIdewalks and untreated surfaces are also slick.

The latest road conditions in Illinois is available online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the

latest road conditions can be obtained online at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.