Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Saint Louis MO 335 PM CST Tue Feb 4 2020 ILZ058>060-064-065-069-070-074-079-095>102-MOZ018-019-026-027- 034>036-041-042-047>052-059>065-072>075-084-085-099-052145- Adams IL-Audrain MO-Bond IL-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO- Clinton IL-Cole MO-Crawford MO-Fayette IL-Franklin MO-Gasconade MO- Greene IL-Iron MO-Jefferson MO-Jersey IL-Knox MO-Lewis MO-Lincoln MO- Macoupin IL-Madison IL-Madison MO-Marion IL-Marion MO-Moniteau MO- Monroe IL-Monroe MO-Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL- Pike MO-Ralls MO-Randolph IL-Reynolds MO-Saint Charles MO- Saint Clair IL-Saint Francois MO-Saint Louis City MO-Saint Louis MO- Sainte Genevieve MO-Shelby MO-Warren MO-Washington IL-Washington MO- 335 PM CST Tue Feb 4 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern and central Missouri as well as west central and southwest Illinois. .DAY ONE...Tuesday night. A light wintry mix is likely tonight, mainly over central and northeast Missouri, into west-central Illinois. Any accumulations of wintry precipitation should be minor. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight, please refer to this product for more details. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A winter storm will impact the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. Significant accumulations of snow and sleet are expected along with light accumulations of ice from freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect from Wednesday morning through 6 AM Thursday.