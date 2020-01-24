St. Louis, MO (AP) Twenty of the top women’s hockey players in the world will be part of NHL All-Star Weekend. It’s the NHL’s most prominent move yet to promote the women’s game. But there’s still plenty of uncertainty about what it means for the future of women’s hockey. There’s an ongoing stalemate between the National Women’s Hockey League and members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association who have pledged to boycott it in an effort to create a long-term sustainable league. The NHL has said it’s not picking a side. So the work to grow women’s hockey will continue beyond All-Star festivities.